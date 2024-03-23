First dress designed by Angelina Jolie causes excitement on the Oscars red carpet

The actress and her brand Atelier Jolie dressed the celebrity for the first time on March 10 during the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. It was a gold, hand-painted dress worn by Suleka Jaud.

It’s been a while since Angelina Jolie announced her debut in the fashion world, specifically opening a boutique in New York, in the former studio of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. She walked the red carpet at the Oscars in hopes of getting a statuette — which she earned for her supporting role in 2000. A Stolen LifeThis time has gone to the other side of the veil.

For this 96th Oscar ceremony, the 48-year-old actress wore an outfit by American author and columnist Suleka Jaud. New York Times. She was accompanied by her husband, singer-songwriter John Battiste, who was nominated in the Best Original Song category for his part in the documentary. American Symphonyis available on Netflix and depicts their life as a couple navigating between their love story, the composition of the symphony and Sulika Joud’s battle with cancer.

John Batiste and his wife Suleka Joud dressed as Angelina Jolie for the 96th Academy Awards. (Los Angeles, March 10, 2024.)

Angelillo John/Angelillo John/UPI/ABACA



The dress, made entirely of recycled silk, is decorated at the back with a portrait of a conductor, apparently John Batiste directing the musicians. In an interview with Vogue American, Angelina Jolie explains that because Suleika Joud is a painter, she wanted to create a dress inspired by her creativity, using the dress as a blank canvas.

An artistic collaboration

To create this “painting”, the actress collaborated with Chaz Guest, an American artist. In the same interview, she explains that she wanted to include an image that reflected the film American Symphony, and she knew Chaz Guest would know how to do it. He explains: “I used a painting technique that is very well known in Japan. We call this Sumi-EIt is made of ink Sumi“

The artist and Angelina Jolie decided where the drawing would go, working together on the shape. “As with all Atelier Jolie projects, the goal is to make the clothes very personal and creative,” the actress continues in the interview. Angelina Jolie also traced jewelry from the 1870s and 1970s to her creations. A work that impressed Suleka Joud, who believes Vogue : “Impregnating clothes with soul and meaning is a whole new approach to fashion. (…) I was completely amazed by how collaborative the research work and process was.” A successful first red carpet, therefore, became a designer for the actress.