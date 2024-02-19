Hailey Bieber ditches the sneakers and embraces the trendiest shoes for spring 2024

Not to be missed, this new edition of Super Bowl Hosted by the National Football League since 1966, it was a major global attraction on Sunday evenings. A major event during which victory was granted Kansas City Chiefs, who won the game by a remarkable score of 25 to 22 scored by the San Francisco 49ers. Among the 60,000 spectators at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, stood high-profile celebrities, including, of course, Hailey Bieber.

Hailey Bieber Embraces Justin, Picking Up One Of The Biggest Fashion Trends Of 2024

Included as a VIP, Taylor Swift His teammate was able to witness the victory of the American football superstar live. Travis Kelce. From his height of 96 meters, the champion kissed his girlfriend, by his best friend for the evening, Blake Lively.

Although the singer and actress stole the show from Usher and Alicia Keys, who were chosen to perform during the famous halftime show, they were in style competition with none other.Hailey Bieber. Because if a football match was being played on the field in front of their eyes, all three celebrities took part in it Fashion match strike

for his coming Super Bowl 2024, Hayley Rode Bieberadopted one of the largest Fashion trends At this moment, the mob wife. The fame of the clothes that she launched herself mainly on social networks, and which boils down to being inspired by the appearance of “mafia women”. how ? Don’t hesitate to mix and match different flashy pieces taken straight from the fashion wardrobe of the early 1990s.

Dressed like mob wifeDressed in a leopard print fur coat from Saint Laurent (of which she is an ambassador), an immaculate white t-shirt, light blue jeans, the young woman (who has just gone dark brown) sports a remarkably high-end look. Big shoe trends From the beginning of the year: Slingback.

So used to wearing sneakers, Hailey Bieber broke her clothing protocol by wearing a pair characterized by a closed toe and a strappy “kitten” heel at the back of the foot, between 3.5 and 5 centimeters. To embrace this shoe trend, the daughter of businessman and actor Stephen Baldwin chose a vintage-inspired model, Cherry Red. In other words, a specific color for the genre mob wifeAnd which is also perfectly anchored in the Spring 2024 trend guide. Proof that when it comes to style, Hailey Bieber never does things by halves.