’13 Reasons Why’ Full Cast: What Netflix Stars Are Up To Now

Ever since it premiered back in March 2017, everyone has been obsessed with it 13 Reasons Why. It was full of constant twists and turns that always left viewers on the edge of their seats — and, to this day, fans can’t stop watching it!

For those who have forgotten, the Netflix series — which just aired its fourth and final season — starred Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Timothy Granaderos, Ross Butler, Diviner Druid, Miles Heiser, Justin Prentice, Brandon Flynn, Alisha Bo, Christian Navarro, Grace Saif, Tommy Dorfman, Steven Silver, Michelle Sellen Eng And Ajiona Alexus. was based on a book by Jay Asher And it followed the death of a high school student named Hannah Baker, who left behind a box of tapes explaining why she took her own life. Over the course of four seasons, the characters find themselves surrounded by various mysteries and try to put the pieces together after their lives are turned upside down. Now that the show has officially ended, every episode will live forever on Netflix.

“This show has changed my life in more ways than I can explain, and I am so grateful for every part of the last four years,” Dylan wrote on Instagram after the show ended. “I’ve never spent so much time with a character. I have learned so much from playing someone who has suffered from severe anxiety and depression for four years, and it is my greatest honor to tell his story from front to back, all the highs and extreme lows, and bring it to an end. A note of optimism and hope. There is always hope, and so much life to look forward to. I think this is the easiest way to put the overall message 13RW In a short sentence. If you’ve spent time with the show over the past few years, I hope it’s helped some of you out, and that you’ve enjoyed your time with it as much as I have. That’s all I can ask for.”

But what exactly have the actors been up to since they finished shooting 13 Reasons Why? Well, the two cast members reunited in a brand new YouTube video where they put their knowledge of the show to the test! Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of everything the show’s stars have been up to since the last season aired.

