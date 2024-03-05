Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign in the studio for “Vultures 2”.

The project is scheduled for March 8.

Yeh and Ty don’t stop now. A few weeks after the unveiling of “Vultures 1”, the two American rappers are spending their time in the studio to complete the second part of this three-part project, “Vultures 2”.

Thanks to famous rapper and producer French Montana, we now know that “Vultures 2” is coming fast, even with Ye, we are never safe from new surprises. French has in fact revealed images taken in the studio where everyone is at work.

The Casablanca-born artist can also appear on the second opus of “Vultures”, Kanye West is also present on two tracks of the French’s latest project “Mac and Cheese 5”.

Kanye, who recently ruled out a solo album, seems more confident than ever about his collaboration with Ty.

“We have the number 1 song in the world, the number one album in the world, with top instruments, top lyrics, top choruses, top guests. I’m a great artist of all genres and I’m still warming up.”

The latest statistics go in his direction, for the eleventh time in his career he reached the first place on the Billboard with “Vultures 1”, reaching 56 million streams during the first 24 hours of operation.

And it’s a hit with us as well because his Bersi Surprise on February 28 was sold out in 20 minutes and the show was total!