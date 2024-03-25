Rihanna sings for billionaire: “Stay true to your beliefs,” says Anthony Martin

Fans have been clamoring for this comeback for 8 years, but Rihanna So chose to do it without warning them, for an Indian billionaire who was celebrating his son’s wedding anniversary. 16 songs, a good hour of music, 9 million dollars paid. That’s $125,000 per minute.

What I find bloated is Rihanna Head of Environmental Foundation And so he goes to India to sing For the oil and gas giant ?! Rihanna is a billionaire. She is the richest singers, I am surprised to see that it is close to 9 million.

Six years ago, the same billionaire invited Beyoncé to his daughter’s wedding. Beyoncé, who went on to sing for $24 million after releasing an album paying tribute to the gay community last year: In a luxury hotel in the United Arab EmiratesA country where homosexuality is still a crime punishable by 10 years in prison.

Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Sting…

A few years ago, for a million, Sting, a writer of pacifist songs, played For the daughter of the dictator of Uzbekistan…the same amount for Mariah Carey, who performed four Christmas songs New Year’s Eve with the Gaddafi family.

So yes, many do. Rihanna, for example, donates millions to fight climate disasters, but we still want to say to these artists: Be consistent with your commitments, in relation to the public. It seems that staying true to your beliefs is sometimes very difficult!

Recommended by the editorial team

News from the RTL editorial team in your inbox. Using your RTL account, subscribe to the RTL Information newsletter to follow all the latest news on a daily basis