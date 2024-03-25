Entertainment

Rihanna sings for billionaire: “Stay true to your beliefs,” says Anthony Martin

Photo of Admin Admin38 mins ago
0 44 1 minute read

Fans have been clamoring for this comeback for 8 years, but Rihanna So chose to do it without warning them, for an Indian billionaire who was celebrating his son’s wedding anniversary. 16 songs, a good hour of music, 9 million dollars paid. That’s $125,000 per minute.

What I find bloated is Rihanna Head of Environmental Foundation And so he goes to India to sing For the oil and gas giant ?! Rihanna is a billionaire. She is the richest singers, I am surprised to see that it is close to 9 million.

Six years ago, the same billionaire invited Beyoncé to his daughter’s wedding. Beyoncé, who went on to sing for $24 million after releasing an album paying tribute to the gay community last year: In a luxury hotel in the United Arab EmiratesA country where homosexuality is still a crime punishable by 10 years in prison.

Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Sting…

A few years ago, for a million, Sting, a writer of pacifist songs, played For the daughter of the dictator of Uzbekistan…the same amount for Mariah Carey, who performed four Christmas songs New Year’s Eve with the Gaddafi family.

So yes, many do. Rihanna, for example, donates millions to fight climate disasters, but we still want to say to these artists: Be consistent with your commitments, in relation to the public. It seems that staying true to your beliefs is sometimes very difficult!

Recommended by the editorial team

News from the RTL editorial team in your inbox.

Using your RTL account, subscribe to the RTL Information newsletter to follow all the latest news on a daily basis

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin38 mins ago
0 44 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

“Dancing to the tunes of Taylor Swift, The Weeknd or Eminem will no longer be possible on TikTok”

1 week ago

Machine Gun Kelly had to endure a crazy tattoo

3 weeks ago

“Pink Friday 2” World Tour: Nicki Minaj Invites Quebec Dancer and Choreographer Gabe Robert

February 19, 2024

Our Last Season 2 star Caitlin Dever praises, talks first day of filming: ‘We ate it up’

February 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button