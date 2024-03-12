Angelina Jolie’s 2004 Oscars Dress Brings Sidney Sweeney Back to the 2024 Oscars

Christopher Nolan For a big win Oppenheimer at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday night, but a fashion moment got us thinking about another one of his films, Creation. Sidney Sweeney Turns heads with its arrival in 2024 Vanity Fair Wore a dress to the Oscars party that looked all too familiar – for good reason, because it was Angelina Jolie2004 Oscars iconic dress, a tribute to Marilyn Monroe The seven-year itch Wear you know the one with the subway grate.

Sweeney, whose star is on the rise thanks to his television work Euphoria, White lotus, and other roles, Jolie wore an archival Marc Bauer gown she wore twenty years ago, featuring a plunging neckline, open back, dramatic train, and coordinating shawl in flowing cream satin, all elegantly draped for maximum effect. According to an Instagram post from Sweeney’s stylist, Molly DixonThe look was completed with Mesica jewellery.

In her own post, Sweeney welcomed the opportunity to delve into the archives to reawaken a perspective on the legendary celebration.

“Thank you @marcbouwer for pulling this iconic dress out of the vault for me, an honor to wear a piece of history,” she captioned a carousel of photos of her wearing the dress.

photographer Mark Seliger Sweeney’s portrait was taken in his studio at Vanity Fair after party.

20 years ago, at the 2004 Oscars, Jolie wore this dress to present the award for Best Art Direction. The look, which Jolie also chose to pair with layered diamond jewelry, became an instant red carpet classic.

