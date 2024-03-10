Doja Cat quits Instagram to focus on her mental health

The tension between Doja Cat and online users has become too much to handle. From criticism for calling her rumored boyfriend a “Satanist,” the “Paint the Town Red” rapper has been defending herself all over social media. Yesterday (March 9), Doja announced that she was done with the Instagram platform.

Before Doja deactivated her account, she wrote a note to explain what led to the decision. “Hey, I’m going to disable because I’m not really feeling this,” she wrote. “You guys take care. I love coming here to find inspiration and see people being creative. But I think this is getting too much.

She went on to provide examples of what she had to endure. “The way I’ve been talked to and treated here has narrowed my mind,” she said. “Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye.”

Back in July 2023, Doja called out his “kittenz” super fans for their “silly” support name and demanded they “get a job”. After her statement, several pages dedicated to her were deactivated in protest, and she lost more than 250,000 Instagram followers. Since then, her online activity has been monitored by users calling her out for past jokes about Cardi B and Kanye West.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.