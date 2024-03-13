This dress – worn by Marie Claire

Return to May 2023. On this date, Angelina Jolie announced the launch of her eco-responsible fashion brand worldwideJolly Workshop.

Designed to honor the work of tailors that the actress underappreciates, the brand aims to repair your clothes but also create new ones from recycled materials.

Last January, Atelier Jolie marketed the fruit of its first collaboration in its history that it signed with Maison Chloe, offering fashion enthusiasts a taste of its creative universe. Also a way to benefit from the influence of the Parisian brand to gain visibility.

Continuing its momentum, Angelina Jolie’s label had the honor of dressing a personality during the Oscars evening on Sunday March 10, 2024.

Atelier Jolie’s first creation on the 2024 Oscars red carpet

The Oscars, the pinnacle of Hollywood cinema, took place on March 10, 2024, and like every year, viewers around the world tune in to discover its many winners.

There were many highlights during the evening. We think, among other things, about the performance of Ryan Gosling who sang “I’m just Ken”Moving speech in or from the Dolby Theater Da’Vine Joy Randolph who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film Winter break.

A little earlier in the evening, it was on the red carpet that personalities ranging from screenwriters to singers and apparently actors made a splash. Several Hollywood stars came to reaffirm their fashion credentials, such as Anya Taylor-Joy, who dressed in a look designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri and basically inspired by Venus dress by Christian Dior.

Suleka JoudAuthor of Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interruptedwent away red carpet On the hands of her husband the artist John Batiste. Both appear in the documentary American Symphony Devoted to their relationship and retracting the author’s long battle with cancer.

On the red carpet, she was also praised for her choice of clothes.

decorated with Long pleated dress With batting sleeves and fitted at the waist, she caused a sensation in front of photographers, who later invited her to pose from the front and back to fully show off the beauty of her dress. A dress designed by the hands of an extraordinary fashion designer.

“This dress was designed by the one and only, Angelina Jolie” Sulika Jaud revealed to a Canadian media reporter etalk.

This is the first time that played Maleficent Made a piece of clothing by his label Jolly Workshop For such a great occasion. She was keen to think of Suleika Joud’s appearance, which particularly inspired her.

“I have deep admiration for Suleka and the way she lives her life, the way she faces difficulties with strength and grace,” said the founder of Atelier Jolie. US Vogue In an exclusive interview.

Suleika Joud’s life journey, her strength in her battle against cancer and the title of the Netflix documentary in which she tells her story inspired Angelina Jolie. actress of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider So artist Chaz Gaston was called upon to bring a poetic note to Suleika Joud’s evening dress.

The result? The illustrator painted a symphony behind the appearance of the columnist “Life, Interrupted”.

Sulika Joud was praised for the beauty of her outfits but the founder of Atelier Jolie believes “it should never be about the dress, but more about the fact that what is worn is an extension of the person”.

And that’s why Suleka Joud’s dress, whose design on the back includes a character in her husband’s likeness, is as symbolic as a beautiful garment.