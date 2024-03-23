‘I don’t know how I’m going to go on’

By Cassie Carpenter for Dailymail.Com









Katelyn Dever announced that her beloved mother, Kathy Dever, has sadly passed away at the age of 53, following a 14-year battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

‘Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long,’ the 27-year-old Emmy nominee – who has 786K Instagram followers – wrote on Wednesday.

‘Sweet mom, I am forever, forever grateful for the special time we had with you. It will never be enough.’

The ice skating coach is also survived by her husband Tim Dever – who memorably voiced Barney the Dinosaur from 2000-2002 – and her youngest daughters Maddie and Jane.

‘I will be forever broken without you and I don’t know how I will go on. You are the greatest mother and wife anyone could ever ask for,’ Kaitlyn wrote.

Dever’s Instagram post received heartfelt condolence comments from her celebrity friends Elle Fanning, Brie Larson, Ben Platt, Pedro Pascal, Rona Pfeiffer, Rachel Zeigler, Molly McCook and Rhea Seehorn.

As the Arizona-born beauty navigates her devastating loss, her career shows no signs of slowing down.

Audiences can next hear Caitlin voicing 16-year-old Tess Devine in Annapurna Interactive’s mother-daughter road trip adventure game Open Roads, which hits shelves on March 28.

The Arizona-born beauty’s Instagram post drew heartfelt condolences from her celebrity friends Elle Fanning, Brie Larson, Ben Platt, Pedro Pascal, Rona Pfeiffer, Rachel Zeigler, Molly McCook and Rhea Seehorn.

Audiences can next hear Kaitlyn voicing 16-year-old Tess Devine in Annapurna Interactive’s mother-daughter road trip adventure game Open Roads, which hits shelves on March 28.

Last month, Dever was cast opposite Pedro Pascal (L) and Bella Ramsay (R) in the second season of Max’s critically acclaimed hit post-apocalyptic drama, The Last of Us.

The two-time Golden Globe nominee gushed on Jan. 9: ‘So excited to join the family!’

Caitlin will portray the vengeful soldier Abigail ‘Abby’ Anderson in the small-screen adaptation of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman’s 2013 Sony Computer Entertainment video game.

Last month, Dever was cast opposite Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the second season of Max’s critically acclaimed hit post-apocalyptic drama, The Last of Us.

‘So excited to join the family!’ The two-time Golden Globe nominee gushed on January 9.

Caitlin will portray the vengeful soldier Abigail ‘Abby’ Anderson in the small-screen adaptation of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman’s 2013 Sony Computer Entertainment video game.

And in December, Dever signed on to produce and star in Samantha Strauss’ limited series Apple Cider Vinegar, based on disgraced Australian wellness guru Belle Gibson, who claimed to have cancer for profit.