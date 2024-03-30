At the age of 37, Megan Fox revealed all the cosmetic surgeries she’s had

The extraordinary body of the exquisite Megan Fox has always raised many questions. In a recent podcast, the actress finally lifted the lid on the cosmetic surgeries she’s undergone over the years.

With raven black hair, sapphire eyes, beautiful lips and an ultra sexy figure, Megan Fox is one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. But since her debut on the big screen in the 2000s, the girl has changed a lot. Targeted by countless rumors about her body transformation, Megan Fox has finally lifted the lid on the cosmetic surgery procedures she has undergone, during a speech on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Discover the Box by ELLE No. 3: Favorite spring picks from the ELLE editorial team in a limited edition box; + 325€ products to buy now from 39€!

“I hope this frees some people”

Asked by Alex Cooper, Megan Fox, now 37, didn’t hesitate to open up about her relationship with surgery and the operations she’s had throughout her career. “I had my breasts redone at 21 or 22, between the first and second Transformers,” she began by admitting. Dissatisfied with the result, the actress explained that she resorted to the same operation after breastfeeding her children. “I wanted 90s stripper breasts, and that’s what the surgeon did to me,” she said, adding that she now has an 85D. On the facial side, Machine Gun Kelly’s wife admitted to having rhinoplasty and regularly resorting to Botox and hyaluronic acid injections. And contrary to many rumors, the actress denied having her face lifted and resorted to removing bichet balls as some say on social networks. Thanks Megan, mystery finally solved.