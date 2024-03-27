“I had to play birth”: Anne Hathaway describes her miscarriage while playing a pregnant woman

Actress Anne Hathaway revealed in an interview on March 26, 2024 that she suffered a miscarriage in 2015. During the terrible period that followed, she played the role of a pregnant woman in the theater and had to perform the act of giving birth every night.

“It was very hard to keep it”. Oscar winning actress Anne Hathaway spoke Vanity Fair About her difficulties in giving birth, during which she also played the role of a pregnant woman.

A difficult test

When she suffered a miscarriage in 2015, the now 41-year-old star had to act out childbirth in theater every evening: “I was doing a play and I had to give birth on stage every night”.

When she announced the birth of her daughter, the actress had already spoken about her difficulties in having a baby: “Given the pain I went through trying to get pregnant, it seemed inappropriate to post something so happy when I know the story is so much more nuanced than that for everyone.”

She adds there “Nothing to be ashamed of” Miscarriage, even if it is an ordeal “statistically completely normal”. “I asked myself: Where is this information? Why do we feel so needlessly isolated? This is where we take a loss. So I decided to speak out.”

200,000 miscarriages occur in France each year

Oscar-winning actress for her performance in “Sadness” She wants to make speeches about miscarriage an opportunity to report on a very widespread phenomenon, but tragic for women who go through it.

In France, approximately 200,000 people do it every year world. More specifically, it concerns fetal loss in the meantime First 22 weeks of amenorrhea.

Misunderstanding, underestimation… Miscarriage is no less traumatic for women who, when they want to have a child, experience the loss of a born child as a tragedy. It is estimated that one in ten women are at risk of miscarriage in their lifetime.