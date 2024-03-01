Salma Hayek reveals her unlikely trick for covering her gray hair

If Salma Hayek Belying his age (57 years) and his white hair perfectly, it also happens to hide his gray locks. There is no miracle, she has it like everyone else! The actress also revealed a simple and foolproof tip on Instagram to remove them from sight, and without going through the dyeing process.

Salma Hayek: Cover-up operation

In a video shared on Instagram, we find her in a white bathrobe, in full beauty mode. Hair, makeup…

“Look at all those white hairs. So what’s the secret? How to cover them without painting? when i’m alone I only apply mascara » , she said. But before starting, there are some minor precautions to be taken: “You clean the brush really well and then you do it like this”She mimes running a mascara brush over her gray hair. “And all the little unruly hairs that stick out not only turn black, but lie flat”she adds.

But when she has time – and her hairdresser, Miguel Martin Perez, on the other hand, Salma Hayek opts for a different tactic to touch up those gray roots in the blink of an eye. uses her Hair touch up From L’Oreal Professional. “It’s like putting makeup on your hairKnows Salma Hayek. You see, I don’t need touch-ups every three weeks. I don’t mind it. »

A fan of naturalism, Salma Hayek regularly posts her photos on social networks without makeup. Last June, François-Henri Pinault’s wife didn’t hesitate to show up when the lot was raised. “I wake up and count the number of gray hairs and wrinkles from the party this morning,” She enjoyed herself.

Also Read: