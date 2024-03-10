Did you know that Tom Holland should star in the movie?

The world of cinema is often marked by casting choices that can surprise fans. One of these revelations concerns Tom Holland, the rising star of the franchise Spider Man And his possible involvement in the success story Jumanji. Find out how the British actor almost got cast in The Jungle and why he turned it down.

Tom Holland has already been the iconic face of the MCU version of Spider-Man since 2016. Apart from his participation in various films, a trilogy has been dedicated to him. The Avengers. So it is natural that he attracted the attention of many producers and especially for a possible role in the franchise Jumanji.

Rumors say that the actor has expressed interest in joining the universe Jumanji, get the fans excited. Dwayne Johnson himself has expressed his desire to work with Holland on a project, thus opening the door for an epic collaboration between the two stars.

So Tom Holland was initially slated to play Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough. Jumanji. However, fate decided otherwise. Due to scheduled conflicts with Spider-Man: Homecoming, which released in theaters the same year (2017), the actor had to withdraw from the project.

©Marvel Studios ©Columbia Pictures

After Tom Holland’s withdrawal, it was Nick Jonas, known primarily for his music career with the Jonas Brothers group, who was chosen to play the hero. Jonas managed to bring his own flavor to the character, contributing to the success of the franchise.

Tom Holland should not regret this choice, Spider-Man: Homecoming Reached $880.2 million at the worldwide box office. In addition, the film firmly established him in the role of Peter Parker, and two other Spider-Man films were subsequently released, earning more than a billion at the box office.

Jumanji : Successful returns for franchisees

Also Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle managed to do better than Spider-Man: Homecoming With $995.3 million at the worldwide box office, the film shows fan anticipation for the film since the last feature film devoted to the franchise in 1995.

© Released by Sony Pictures France

Franchise Jumanji So it has experienced a spectacular resurgence under the leadership of Dwayne Johnson. Based on this triumph, a sequel was quickly launched, titled Jumanji: The Next Level In 2019, with the aim of continuing this successful series, and it did with $801.7 million at the worldwide box office.

However, Tom Holland could not join the venture Jumanji Due to the responsibilities with Spider-Man, fans were delighted at the idea of ​​such a collaboration. The franchise continues to thrive, led by Dwayne Johnson and other talents.

Who knows what the future holds for Jumanji, and if Tom Holland might find his place in this world?