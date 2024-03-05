Angel and Adele Exarchopoulos are super glamorous at the Koperni fashion show!

The Copernicus Fashion Show was held this Monday, March 4. A chance to see Angel and Adele Exarchopoulos in front of the camera creates excitement!

The Copernicus Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 fashion show was in full swing this Monday, March 4, near Paris. A meeting in which many stars gathered, including Angel and Adele Exarchopoulos. They then made a glamorous pair in Studio 217 under the watchful eyes of the cameras. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Angel: One star is still prevalent

From the beginning of his career, Angel knew how to win people’s hearts. It must be said that the Belgian singer can count on the incredible support of his fans.

After a 2-year long tour, which ended last September, Angel was then able to honor About a hundred dates around the world. Anyway!

which was experienced Marked the star a lotAs she wrote in a message on her Instagram account: “The 95th tour changed my life. Over the course of two crazy years, I grew up. And for the first time, I can say that I am proud of myself. Loss of Paris La Defense, loss of voice, technical problems, lack of confidence, pressure. So many memories that I will never forget, that shaped me and that allowed me to slowly kill my demons.. A sad message!

But who admitted she had trouble recording her hit “Brussels J Time.” Music stands outside the scene as well. Oh yes!

Angel also appears in outfits that don’t go unnoticed during her public appearances. This was the case then Met Gala 2023 where the Belgian artist appeared More elegant than ever with Dua Lipa. Just bright!

But this Monday, March 4, Angel appeared, this time with Adele Exarchopoulos. For a very glamorous couple at the Copernicus fashion show. MCE TV tells you more!

A pair that sparks with Adèle Exarchopoulos

Adèle Exarchopoulos makes multiple appearances! Indeed, after receiving the reward, At Caesars, for the film “I’ll Always See Your Face”, the actress made a very glamorous pairing with Angel at the Copernicus fashion show. Oh yes!

So the two stars were present at Studio 217 to discover the new collection by French designers Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Valent.

Angel, for her part, therefore, opted for an elegant look with a black monochrome outfit, a long coat, a bodysuit, as well as a small handbag in the shape of a Hollywood star and a pair of heels. Not bad, right?

As for the actress, people could see her in a black look like her friend. She also wore an elegant dress with a long coat. The class was so present!

In addition to Angel and Adele Exarchopoulos, other stars were also present. This is the case of Catherine Deneuve and Naomi Campbell who also opted for an all-black look. Monochrome was also highlighted at the Saint Laurent fashion show with Monica Bellucci and Diane Kruger. A shower of stars!