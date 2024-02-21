Brittany Mahomes vs Hailee Steinfeld Who will Taylor Swift hang out with during the Chiefs vs Bills game on Sunday?

TAyler Swift has to make a tough decision after her new friendship with Brittany Mahomes may be put to the test after an old friend Hailee Steinfeld Her boyfriend, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, will also be in attendance Josh Allen when they face the Chiefs on Sunday.

competitiveness between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are constantly competing and the question remains whether their passion for winning extends to their significant others.

Singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld is a long-time friend of Taylor Swift and was spotted onstage with her team during a 1989 tour that included, Cara Delevingne, Hayley Williams, Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Karlie Kloss, Dianna Agron and Jaime King.

Back in 2015 when Hailee Steinfeld starred in Pitch Perfect 2, she was interviewed by Vogue about how she felt about being part of Taylor’s team during the 1989 tour.

Steinfeld elaborated “oh god No, I didn’t experience anything like that. We were all super present throughout the show so we didn’t miss our cues. So, we went backstage and we all got dressed together — it was me, Lena (Dunham), Gigi (Hadid), and Lily (Aldridge) — and Taylor was doing her thing on stage, no big deal, just another. night.”

“We got up on stage, we got off, and we looked at each other, and we were like, ‘What happened?’ I don’t remember a thing“, Steinfeld jokingly concluded, “I’m pretty sure I just blacked out.”