Pierre Garnier covers an Ed Sheeran hit, and it’s glorious! (video)

Photo credits: TF1

For a month, everything has been smiling at Pierre Garnier. The winner of “Star Academy” season 11 has transformed into a real phenomenon, and for good reason: released a few days after his victory, his first single “Ceux qu’on été” immediately became the hit of the moment. Number one in the chart for three consecutive weeks, the title was certified a gold single in 20 days and currently has 24.6 million streams. The Norman artiste was able to perform live at the first concert of the “Star Academy” tour, which kicked off last weekend. Little did Pierre know about the success of his song, which went viral during the competition, as he performed it at the castle. ” In fact, I’m losing my temper a bit. It’s a bit huge. When you don’t expect anything and you see everything that’s happening… Later, when I sang it in the finale, I realized something a little bit, everyone in the audience was singing, so I told myself that something was happening. » sums it up on the microphone Darling FM.

Dailymotion Player is loading…

A perfect cover!

How does Pierre Garnier analyze the crazy success of “We Were”? ” I do not know ! I just sang mine on the guitar and loved it so I don’t really know why. I don’t have much explanation but I am happy » He attests, happy with the beginning of the journey that he shares with Axel, Candice and Helena: “ The first two dates went very well. (…) Doing it together for the first time, I think it’s cool ” And the young phenomenon is a great gift to his audience: during his appearance on Cherry FM’s “Ravel Cherry”, Pierre Garnier covered one of his favorite songs, the worldwide hit “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.

To read – Star Academy: Success or flop for Helena, Julian and Axel’s singles?

” He was young, I was in my room. I said to myself “Oh that’s cool” and I started (playing it) on the guitar » Pierre Garnier recalls when asked if he remembers the first time he heard the piece. Neither one, nor two, so he picked up his guitar and, like during the semi-final of “Star Academy,” he took up Ed Sheeran’s romantic ballad, revising famous songs in his raspy voice: “ I found a love, for me / Darling, just dive in and follow my lead / Well, I found a girl, pretty and sweet / Oh, I never knew you were the one waiting for me ” enough to steal the hearts of millions of his fans.