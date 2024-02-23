Saoirse Ronan talks about the role she didn’t get in Barbie

Emma Stone will never joke about her friend Taylor Swift again after facing violent backlash.

The 35-year-old star joked about calling his girlfriend a “c******” backstage at the Golden Globe Awards last month, but some fans of the “Bad Blood” singer took his comments seriously.

She told Variety magazine: “I’ll never make a joke like that again… because I’ve seen headlines that have really taken it out of context.”

She pointed to herself, teasing: “What a fool!”

Emma won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in ‘Poor Things’ and was seen applauding by her famous friend.

Speaking to reporters backstage, she joked: “What a shame. I’ve known her for almost 20 years. I was so happy she was there and she was even nominated tonight, which is fantastic.”

The two have been close since meeting at the Young Hollywood Awards in 2008, and Emma has admitted in the past that Taylor helped her get tickets to the opening night of the “Ira’s Tour.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, she said: “The concert was really amazing. I was lucky because we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since she was 17 and 18, and she “so gave it. I got into the concert, which was great because I know it’s impossible to get tickets.”