Kanye West resumes his war against Drake, “Fuck you…”

Unexpectedly, Kanye West directly attacked Drake in his latest post on his Instagram account, without mincing his words against the Canadian and Adidas. Bianca Sensori’s husband heaped insults on Drizzy and the three-stripe brand on social networks.

Kanye West insults Drake badly!

To celebrate the success of his album Vultures and while waiting for the second part of this opus, Kanye West celebrated his success by throwing insults all over the place. Ye has made a habit of attacking Drake when he loses his temper for rants on the web, and he doesn’t want to stop there. Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend began targeting Adidas, as he often does since the end of their collaboration: “It’s for all the people who don’t allow themselves to be manipulated by the system and fk Adidas and all the people who work there. Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the No. 1 song in the world.”**, he begins before referring to Drizzy.

After a joyous No. 1 hit with the single “Carnival” (No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100), taken from the album Vultures, Kanye West brutally slammed Drake, accusing him of stealing Lil Dirk from him prior to the release of his composition. . Fk Drake for taking Lil Dirk from me at the start of the “VULTURES” rollout, I’ll get back at you if I think about other people, but you shit.”** In his message, Ye however made a point of supporting other rappers Rich The Kid, Ty Dolla SIGN and Playboi quoted Carty as thanking him for working on his latest project. He dedicated the success of his collaboration to the three rappers, calling them people who “don’t let themselves be manipulated by the system.” He also attacked the Daily Mail newspaper, Gabby Carrefa-Johnson and Hailey Bieber.

Along with this statement, Kanye released a new visual for “Carnival”. He then edited his post a few hours later, deleting his earlier comments against Drake and Adidas and replacing them with a “no caption” comment. In the stories, which he later deleted, Ye took another stand against Adidas, accusing the brand of stealing from him with the message: “When I was there, you stole my ideas and put them in your company”, then became angry. Gaya that his name was still used by the German firm.