Deschamps would change everything against Chile

Aurelien Choumaeni and Kylian Mbappe in training at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille on Monday.

The French team coach will review the big squad against Chile on Tuesday.

The defeat against Germany (0-2) did not change anything in his plans. Didier Deschamps will make a fundamental change to his starting lineup against Chile at the Vélodrome on Tuesday evening. In the XXL calendar between the resumption of the championship on Friday, without forgetting the European Cup in two weeks, the coach wants to see people keeping in mind the Euros (June 14-July 14). No fewer than nine changes are expected in the starting lineup against the 42E world nation.

Didier Deschamps should stick to the same 4-3-3 playing system, considering Marseille’s closed session in light rain on the Velodrome lawn. Mike Magnan will chase Bryce Samba to the bench to take his place in goal. In defence, Jonathan Kloss will play in front of his supporters alongside a hinge made up of former regional player William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate. On the left, Theo will replace his brother Lucas Hernandez.

Kolo Muani-Girod-Mbappe attack

In midfield, the Germans’ position stifled an area of ​​play on Saturday evening, with only Aurelian Chouamey surviving the coach’s facelift. The Madrilenian will oversee his former Monaco partner Youssef Fofana and Real Madrid teammate Eduardo Kamavinga. Matteo Guenduzi, formerly of OM now at Lazio Rome and called in as reinforcements after Antoine Griezmann’s withdrawal, was also tested with the starters in place of Fofana. Barring disaster, he will have playing time Tuesday evening. In attack, there are no surprises either. Kylian Mbappé is back on the left, with Olivier Giroud in the axis and Randall Kolo Muani in the right lane.

Blues’ possible XI against Chile

Mignon – Kloss, Konate, Saliba, T. Hernandez – Fofana, Chouameni, Kamavinga – Kolo Muani, Giroud, Mbappe (Cape)