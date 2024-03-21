Dani Alves is set to be released from prison this week, after convincing Neymar’s father to pay his €1 million bail.

Marca claim Neymar’s father has agreed to cover the bail required for Alves’ release. The former FC Barcelona full-back was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

The full-back’s accounts were frozen during legal proceedings, preventing him from paying the bail amount. However, Neymar’s father will be responsible for posting a 1 million euro bail, which will allow the former footballer to be released later this week, according to La Vanguardia.

Pharaonic guarantee

On August 9, Neymar reportedly sent 150,000 euros to Spanish justice. Diminutive compensation for damages.” He was sentenced to a minimum term of four years on Thursday and the payment is believed to have had a significant impact on the length of the sentence.

Alves’ legacy, shaped by his exploits with FC Barcelona, ​​is now overshadowed by his illegal actions. He is notably the player with 43 professional football trophies behind Lionel Messi (44). If released on bail, he will remain under house arrest for the next three years of his sentence.