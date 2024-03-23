Huge blow to OM and Bamo Meïté

He was the one who was gradually gaining strength on the OM side. To make up for the absence of Samuel Gigot, Bamo Mete (22 years old) recently acquired the ground. He also started his team’s last three matches against Nantes, Villarreal and Rennes, sometimes playing in central defence, sometimes as a right-back. Unfortunately for the former Lorient player, we shouldn’t see him again next season Provence.

After the rest of this announcement

During training yesterday morning, he was injured, and rather seriously, following a collision with Louis Henrique. In the duel, the Brazilian fell on his teammate, leaving him on the floor for a long time. According to preliminary examinations, Meïté is suffering from a double ankle sprain combined with a knee problem. On this last point, the daily ensures that there is no upheaval. The player may already be looking ahead to the upcoming school year.

to read

JT Foote Mercato: Real Madrid looking to make big move in 2025

End of season for Meïté

The final sprint of the season is a real blow ahead. With 25 appearances in all competitions, the 1m83 Ivorian has worked his way into the squad, also gaining more and more playing time in recent weeks. His injury comes at a bad time as big events approach, such as the Clasico against PSG and the Europa League quarter-final doubleheader against Benfica.

After the rest of this announcement

Jean-Louis Gasset hoped to recharge the batteries during this international break. For the moment it’s the bad news that weighs it down. The infirmary is already full enough. Besides Gigot, with a shoulder injury, Valentin Rongier is still not recovered from his knee injury, while youngster Bilal Nadir ruptured his cruciate ligament last January. Meïté, who arrived this summer as part of an exchange with Isaak Touré (who left for Lorient), will have to be patient.