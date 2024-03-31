Luis Fernandez understands and encourages Luis Enrique’s turnover

On Saturday, on the eve of the OM-PSG Classic, Stephen Time’s guest on RMC, Luis Fernandez, explained why, in his opinion, the Luis Enrique method has paid off since the start of the Paris Saint-Germain season.

A Paris Saint-Germain medical point was the aim for PSG on Saturday, before facing Olympique Marseille (Sunday 8:45 pm). With the exception of the unfortunate Bradley Barcola and Presnel Kimpembe, Luis Enrique will be able to count on his entire group and decide how he wants to manage the time between now and the quarter-finals. Champions League first leg against FC Barcelona (Wednesday 10 April at 9pm, on RMC Sport 1). As he is now accustomed to doing, Luis Enrique could unveil a starting eleven we didn’t see coming. With or without Kylian Mbappé? The Asturian technician was careful not to reveal his intentions at the press conference, preferring to keep the secret until the end. Uncomfortable? Not for Luis Fernandez.

“In his view, he is taking the right path”

“When I was coach of Paris Saint-Germain I was an expert in drills, former player (1978-1986) and coach of the capital club (1994-1996 then 2000- 2003), recalled a guest of the show Stephen Time. , at RMC. Turnover was a priority for me. Why? Because he keeps the group with a desire, a motivation, a desire to prove to his coach that it is possible that he can play. There is a match tomorrow, against Marseille. This coach, he has already practically won the championship. The Coupe de France semi-final against Rennes is on Wednesday, and there is this famous Barca that will arrive. They have to perform as best they can. situations. Since he came, I have observed how he works, I have discussed, I have seen with the players. We may not like it, but he is, for now, in his view, on the right track with Paris Saint-Germain. “

A first-leg scorer who had arguably, if not the best, at least one of his best outings to date under the colors of Paris Saint-Germain, Randle Kolo Muani could start after the international break that saw him part ways with France. Team “The ideal situation is that the player who replaces the injured player is effective and succeeds in the big matches,” Luis Enrique explained of his group’s management. “We have to keep the players in this state of group spirit. The competition is there and we have to maintain it, so that everyone is ready when the team needs it.” With the Ligue 1 leaders comfortably ahead of their runners-up, PSG open a four-match series on Sunday evening that could give them good prospects for what promises to be an exciting end to the season.