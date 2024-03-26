Olympic Games 2024. Metro ticket “is set at 4 € so that no one buys one”, declared Valéry Pacres

It is not always easy to understand. Monday March 25, 2024, Valerie Pacres discussed the prices that will be charged by Île-de-France transport during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. While metro tickets have been priced at €4 (compared to €2.10 currently). The president of the Ile-de-France region assures that it is “Precisely so no one buys it” and avoid “Embolism Over the Counters”.

It encourages Ile-de-France residents to use the Navigo Liberté + formula. This is a pass that counts your journey and is paid for by transfer the following month. With this solution, each journey costs €1.73 and daily costs are limited to €8.65 per day. While this ticket is valid on all metro and bus lines, it is not valid for the RER outside of Paris. “The resident of Ile-de-France who chooses to pay €4 for a ticket means that he has made the wrong choice, he has chosen to pay more”, further assures Valerie Pacres. There will be no change in the price of the Navigo Pass.

A day pass for non-French nationals

For those who don’t live in Ile-de-France, she recommends turning to a day pass, which costs between €10 and €16 and includes direct access to the airport. The passes can be purchased online from May through the “Transport Public Paris 2024” app, available in six languages.

If it is still an increase in prices, Valery Pacres justifies it by a 15% increase in the frequency of lines. To ensure this additional offering, the recruitment of 300 drivers is nearing completion, IDFM revealed.

“You shouldn’t be afraid to walk a little”

Despite this, the president of the region points out the risk of flow peaks at certain times of the day and invites residents of Ile-de-France to change. “Their Transport Automation”.

“We rely on collective intelligence, like stopping a station first for example. You should not be afraid to walk a little, it is good for your health and it will be August. Not to mention that a third of the visitors will be between the ages of 25 and 35 and we’re hoping that some people at that age can walk in.”she said.