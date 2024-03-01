Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Surprise, Mbappé plays a dirty trick on Real Madrid

Published on February 29, 2024 at 10:30 pm



Hungry for sport, he grew up to the sound of Formula 1 engines and the exploits of Ronaldinho. Today, with a master’s degree in sports journalism, he no longer misses an F1 Grand Prix or a PSG match, two of his passions and specialties.

At the end of his contract next June, Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG to join Real Madrid. However, the French striker is yet to sign a deal with the Casa Blanca and nothing seems official. It was also reported that someone close to Kylian Mbappé is in talks with Manchester City. Information that, however, may have been leaked for very simple reasons.

litigation Kylian Mbappé Never stops commenting. And for good reason, at the end of the contract, the French striker will leave PSG at the end of the season. The result, though not official, is no longer in doubt as the player has informed his management as well as his teammates. His next club will most likely be Real MadridBut recently, the Spanish press revealed that a close friend of the top scorer in history PSG was chatting with Manchester City. Jonathan Johnson Believe that the objective was simply to ensure that we got the best possible agreement during the discussion with Real Madrid.

Mbappé clan talks with Manchester City leaked

” It has been reported that Mbappé’s team is chasing clubs such as Manchester City, and my understanding is that this is a very committed group of individuals who know the type of impact they can have with a player of Mbappé’s caliber. So there is no problem in outwitting some of the biggest clubs like Manchester City to get the best possible offer from Real Madrid. », explains the English journalist in his column CaughtOffside Before continuing.

“The intention is to get the best possible contract”