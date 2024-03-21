Austin Butler’s crazy diet for his impressive transformation in Dune 2 – Purebreak

As is often the case with these types of characters, Fayed-Routha Almost steals the show from the film’s hero Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet). Dune 2, currently in theaters. It must be said that his interpreter Austin Butler gave his all to bring it to life through a Dantesque performance. As he revealed recently The Tonight ShowHe specifically envisioned a personal story to lend credibility to this villain.

“The thing about such evil characters, which I’ve never played before, is that you don’t want to judge them.He explained. So I had to imagine many things related to his childhood. And thanks to the first film, with the presence of Stellan Skarsgård as the Baron, who is incredible, I could imagine what it was like to grow up with such a father figure.“

Very intensive training

But that’s not all, Austin Butler – like many other blockbuster stars, XXL has gone through a physical transformation. And for this, he chose to surround himself with Duffy Gaver, the hunks’ favorite fitness expert in Hollywood, to whom we owe Chris Hemsworth’s biceps. ThorOr Brad Pitt’s Abs In Troy.

A good idea? Yes and no. The actor confessed that he had rarely endured that. “He’s the nicest guy, but… the kind who doesn’t count repetitionsHe whispered in the hot ones. It’s still going full throttle and you’ll wonder how much time you have left. And when you get to the point where You know you are dying And you can’t do anything more, he says, ‘OK, 10 more!’.“

An effective way of doing things with his body on screen, but which caused him to break down more than once. “You push your body to its absolute limits What it is able to provideThe actor explained. I worked every time until I threw up“

