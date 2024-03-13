Star Wars did not boost the career of Daisy Ridley, who thought she would make more films later.

Daisy Ridley, lead actress of the trilogy Star Wars Disney version, revealed that after his career The Rise of Skywalker Not a long, calm river.

There are some roles we can never get out ofAnd playing in a legendary franchise can be double-edged. If some manage to escape their main character, like Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen), it’s more complicated. And Star WarsIt is a perfect example of a structure of roles that sticks to the skin.

Hayden Christensen has never had a character with the stature of Anakin Skywalker, especially after the harsh criticism surrounding his interpretation. In the same vein, Mark Hamill, despite being the legendary voice of the Joker, is almost always seen as Luke Skywalker by most people. So when Daisy Ridley talks about her post-Star WarsObviously, we care.

A difficult role to carry

Star Wars Break

Franchise Star Wars Is it cursed for its lead actors? If we observe the common points between the careers of Christensen and Hamill, Daisy Ridley still chose to risk taking on a new trilogy. By playing Rey in the last three films of the main saga, was the actress ruining the rest of her career? At first glance, it really wasn’t that simple. It was during a conference in Austin that the actress came back to her experience Star Wars.

“There weren’t a lot of offers, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any… I remember finishing (the triangle) and going ‘Oh, it’s quiet and weird'”.

The actress then spoke about the incarceration, which happened shortly after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker :“It was definitely a strange time where I learned to sit in silence and, honestly, mourn the duration of my life.” Daisy Ridley puts things into perspective, however, recounting recent years “Very busy and wonderful” Before conclusion: “I have a lot of different things to do for a lot of people.”

It’s crazy to think that the most compelling characters in the image are obscure

Daisy Ridley therefore seems to have escaped the fate of those who headlined the George Lucas saga, like her colleague Adam Driver. After a downturn due to the pandemic, the actress now has a full career, casting she was Daughter of the Swamp King In 2023 and in The dream life of Miss France At the beginning of the year. However, she would return to visit a galaxy far, far away under an alias Star Wars 10. The film will see Rey founding a new Jedi Order, and East Scheduled for May 2026.