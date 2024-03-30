Melissa Barrera looks back on the Scream VII scandal and her friendship with Jenna Ortega

“I love her so much. She’s been so supportive, we’re sisters for life.”

Melissa BarreraThe heroine of the last parts scream- from which she was forced to desert – in confidential The Hollywood Reporter On the latest distractions and his career choices. A few months ago, the actress was kicked out Scream VII To take a stand in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Still active on networks, she has no plans to mute herself, she says: “It would be strange to have a platform and not use it“

At that time, it was a pair of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin And Tyler Gillette Who was able to sense the potential of the budding actress for the revival of the most iconic horror saga: scream. Spyglass, the production company behind the horror saga, has made the difficult decision to fire Melissa Barrera Frankly, following his comments “Anti-Semitic”.

His firing came during a particularly difficult time in Hollywood. A few hours before the eviction of Melissa Barrera Not announced, UT left Susan Sarandon After commenting said “Controversial“During a pro-Palestine rally in New York. A month ago, Aaron Sorkin dropped CAA (Creative Artist Agency) in an Instagram post shared by Maha Dakhil referred to as “Genocide“From Israel.

from tragedy scream, Melissa Barrera Makes a point of supporting victims who suffer similar treatment: “Now when I see someone going through something like that, I always listen, because I know what they feel.“

She continued to cry: “It’s definitely difficult, because I was mentally challenged, but I was very lucky. I got a lot of support from people around me, my teams supported me.”

The team’s intention was to revive the franchise scream with a trilogy centered on a fraternal couple of Jenna Ortega And Melissa BarreraBut Spyglass seemed to want to put the cart before the horse: “We are out of franchise“, said Tyler Gillette.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin adds : “We designed Scream VI to complement the story.” Regarding the departure of the new director of 7th Opus, Chris Landon, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin Claims that he and Tyler Gillette “Reached out to Chris and apologized a bit” Melissa Barrera She herself spoke about her departure Chris Landon : “Actually, I don’t know what happened. He was so excited about it and had great ideas, so it makes me sad“

Soon the fifth was launched screamA pillar of the franchise Neve Campbell She also faced disruptions around her salary, which she found unsatisfactory. Finally, the actress comes to the defense of the franchise and promises to honor her part in future Scream VII, Now there is a financial agreement with the product.

There was reason to panic. Skyglass found itself in trouble after the ouster of Melissa BarreraDeparture of Jenna OrtegaThen the resignation of the director Chris Landon. Supporters of Melissa Barrera saw the return of Neve Campbell, with the evil eye, also treachery. As journalists of The Hollywood ReporterThe actress avoids or outright refuses to answer when it comes to discussing her relationship with ex-actors scream (Jasmine Savoy Brown, Liana Liberato, Jack Quaid). She still mentions:

“We would have little get-togethers to play board games, because that’s what we did on set.“

She doesn’t rule out a potential return, though screamThe new superstar stays real: “I learned to never say no, but it would take a lot to get Sam to come back. For now, we have to turn the page, then we will see what the future has in store for us..” Acting Actress Carman No Benjamin MillepiedStill referred to his colleague and friend Jenna Ortega: “We talked for a long time. I love him very much. She supported me a lot, we are sisters for life“

Melissa Barrera Now preparing for the release ofAbigail, a horror story behind closed doors involving the kidnapping of the daughter of a powerful crime baron. The kidnappers mysteriously disappear, as if swallowed by the darkness of this gothic mansion. The actress first appeared in this upcoming film, which she later joined Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens And Giancarlo Esposito As members of a criminal group.

Abigail will open the doors of his mansion May 29, 2024 In a movie theater, Here is the trailer :

