Here’s how Austin Butler gained 20 pounds of muscle for Dune 2

Koch continues, “I worked with a lot of actors who didn’t worry about their physical fitness. But there are others who make fitness their priority for this or that project. Then they get a sense of control. I think Realizing that you are in control of your body is very empowering. With time, hard work, and dedication, a lot can be accomplished. I think Austin realized this with me.

When it was time to start, the trainer recommended the actor old-fashioned training with weights, alternating repetitions and sets. For this type of training, Duffy Gaver is adamant: the amount of weight lifting should be developed by gradually overloading the muscles to encourage their development. “If you can lift 200 pounds, your goal should be to lift 205 or 210. And if you can lift 210 pounds four times in a row, your goal should be to lift the same thing eight to ten times. That’s how you progress,” he explains. To encourage this growth, the trainer recommends consuming at least 3,000 calories per day. He especially recommends chicken, broccoli, and brown rice. These methods allowed Austin Butler to achieve the flexibility needed for fight and stunt scenes even with his added muscle mass.

Austin Butler’s training for Dune 2

Work on 4 sets of 10 repetitions of these exercises. If it’s too easy, add weight and try more repetitions. Next, don’t forget to stretch.

Treadmill

Do 10 minutes of light jogging to get the blood circulating.

bench

Lie on a bench with your feet flat on the floor. Grip the bar slightly wider than your shoulders. Exhale as you extend your arms upward and lift the bar. Inhale as you lower the bar so it brushes your chest. Exhale as you straighten your arms again to lift the bar. Repeat.

Deadlift

With your feet shoulder-width apart, place your toes under the bar. Bend your hips, grip the bar firmly. Drive your feet into the floor and engage your hips to stand up, bringing the bar with you. Whatever happens, keep your back straight. Hold the weight for a few seconds, then tilt your pelvis down, pushing your hips back to slowly lower the bar onto the mat.

Squats

With your feet shoulder-width apart, toes turned slightly outward, push your hips back and lower your body into a seated position. Come back and repeat.

Bicep curl

You can do this exercise standing or on a bench, with a barbell, dumbbells or even a kettlebell. The key is to keep your back straight and work only the biceps, contracting the muscle to bring the weight up to chest height before straightening your arms to return to the starting position.

Abdomen

Sit with your hips and feet flat on the floor. Engage your core by bringing your upper body to your knees. As you stand up, rotate your body so that your right elbow touches your left knee, etc. Do it at least a hundred times.

Originally published on British GQ