The cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ will reunite at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

“The Devil Wears Prada” stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are set to reunite at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday.

ABOVE VIDEO: ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Lead 2024 SAG Awards Nominations

Hathaway, Streep and Blunt will be on stage together to present an award.

Blunt is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in “Oppenheimer,” as well as Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for “Oppenheimer.”

Streep is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for “Only Murders in the Building.”

They reunite 18 years after the release of the film.

