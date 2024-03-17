Josh Allen is a good sport when shopping with GF Hailee Steinfeld

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen Are completely “in love” with Hailee SteinfeldAccording to his teammates Dion Dawkins.

Dawkins, 29, opened up about the couple’s romance, sharing that Steinfeld, 27, encouraged Allen, 27, to expand her wardrobe. “If (Haley) is shopping and she’s like, ‘Josh, try this!’ Josh says, ‘Okay. I’m going to try this,'” Dawkins told TMZ in an interview published Tuesday, March 12.

Steinfeld even got Allen to fly to France for Paris Fashion Week.

Earlier this month, the pair were spotted out to dinner after the Miu Miu show in matching khaki outfits. Steinfeld opted for a miniskirt and leather trench coat as Allen wore a zip-up jacket over a Prada T-shirt and matching pants.

During a March 5 outing, Allen suffered a major wardrobe malfunction when his pants ripped. He wrote to X to share the moment, “My pants ripped at dinner. Don’t want the cheek…I love Paris.

Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in April 2023. Two months later, a source said exclusively Us weekly that their romance was “going really well.” The insider continued, “Josh is the first person she’s really been interested in. … (They) laugh at you (and) are always smiling.”

Allen, for his part, publicly addressed his romance with Steinfeld for the first time in August 2023. Allen admitted during an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast that “the fact that anyone cares about it still blows my mind,” stories about “making out” with Steinfeld.