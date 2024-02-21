Attention gamers! You won’t believe what GTA 6 forces you to do on PlayStation 5!

Hey gamers! You’ve all been waiting for it, and it’s finally here – Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S next year. But beware, PS5 owners may not be as ready as they think.

I don’t know about you, but I want a copy of GTA VI to fall from the sky, right? The next installment in Rockstar Games’ classic series has been a long wait, but it looks like it’s coming in 2025. A recent announcement suggested that GTA VI would be released in January, February or March of that year, but its revision figures now suggest that it could be April 2025 or even later. We really don’t know yet. In any case, by this summer, Rockstar should ramp up promotion, hopefully with a new trailer and new gameplay. In the meantime, PS5 owners be warned: GTA VI may have been designed with the potential PS5 Pro in mind.

Oh, and check out the GTA VI trailer below in case you missed it.

Rumors have been circulating for a while now that Sony is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Pro model in late 2024. The console is expected to feature an eight-core Zen 2 processor clocked at 4GHz, RDNA 3 to 2 graphics unit, 8 GHz. , as well as 16 GB GDDR6 memory at 18,000 MT/s with a bandwidth of 587 GB/s. A real beast of a console.

And that’s good, because if the first trailer for GTA VI is anything to go by, it’s shaping up to be a highly sought-after game – and as Push Square points out, Sony will definitely want to make PlayStation the preferred location where GTA VI will be. Simplicity. If they can release a console that can comfortably support this behemoth of a game, it can only be a good move for business.

A Kantan Games consultant said: “There seems to be a broad consensus in the games industry that Sony is indeed preparing to launch the PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024, and Sony will want to make sure it has great hardware ready when GTA VI comes out in 2025. will be released, a launch that will be a breath of fresh air for the entire video game industry. » Are you ready to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 Pro, or are we too close to the launch of the PlayStation 6?