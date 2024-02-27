Fans are sure this game will hit 100 on Metacritic!

So GTA VI fans brace themselves for a real downfall when the game launches, but few seem to care. Beyond all the wishful thinking that certain features will be included, fans are now sure that the game will be a hit on Metacritic.

Not that such praise is unlikely, but how rare it is for Metacritic to give a 100. That doesn’t dampen fans’ optimism, however, as one wonders if GTA VI will be the Rockstar Games title that sets this precedent.

The OP believes that “the chances are really high” because the new GTA installment will be based on RDR2, a game that received an excellent score of 97. Players are sure that the upcoming GTA will be the “best game ever”. All the while, such expectations leave little room for disappointment. Yet he sees, everything.

Need I remind everyone of the rapid decline of Starfield…?

This unfounded certainty comes as the fan community is in complete turmoil following the leak of the GTA VI soundtrack on Spotify; Undeniably adds to the excitement. With each new tidbit of information, even if proven false, the community sinks deeper into a mass of overzealous curiosity.

What do you think about GTA VI getting a score of 100? Maybe watching the trailer again will help you decide.

But let’s not ignore the facts, including the fact that PlayStation 5 players will need to upgrade their consoles to get the best experience. Additionally, many PC players will have no choice but to wait or buy a console when the game initially launches.

Despite all the positives surrounding GTA VI, many potential negatives are being overlooked as the hype takes hold. It’s not that we want GTA VI to score less than 100 – we’re just as optimistic as everyone else that the game lives up to it. However, we are painfully aware of how easily games can disappoint.