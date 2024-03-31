“Why does this never happen at my school?”, this teacher uses one of Rockstar’s best games to teach her students and it’s a genius idea!

Who could have imagined that one day, an English teacher would use a Rockstar Games game to teach the language to his students? Rest assured, it’s not GTA 5, no, it’s a title released in 2018 and which almost became GOTY, we’re obviously talking about Red Dead Redemption 2.

This teacher teaches English with Red Dead Redemption 2

It really is A final year class that has the opportunity to study this little gem from Rockstar Games For Literature courses (English specialization). And although the title by Red Dead Redemption 2 allows you to explore all countries, obey the law by capturing bounties or engage in activities such as fishing and hunting, we must not forget that it also and above all allows all. Find stories more captivating than ever with Arthur Morgan’s character or John Marston in the first opus.

On the social network Reddit, the user and especially the professor respond under the pseudonymAnonymous Cereal Bowl So explained that he used Star Firm’s works as a focal point for his course entitled “Video Games as Literature”.

1 year ago, I started a course on video games as literature and asked students what games they wanted to add to the course. Red Dead Redemption and RDR2 won the poll, so I applied for a grant to get the classy game for my 24 Xbox Series S consoles, 2 PS5s, and 4 Nintendo Switches. I received a grant and created the first version of this booklet. I did one for Red Dead and one for Red Dead 2 to analyze the protagonists of the two games. Students write down their main moral choices and overall play style as they progress through the game, then answer questions along the way. This is definitely an early version of the booklet, but I posted it on my class’s Patreon site in my bio in case anyone is interested. It has been very rewarding to teach this course, and I hope I can continue for a long time!

Red Dead Redemption, a timeless license

As he explains, he set up a survey to decide which games he was going to cover in class with his students, and it was Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 that stood out from the crowd. Although the last opus appeared 6 years ago now, we have to believe that fans are still enthralled by the franchise, and for good reason.

In the comments after the publication of our professor, it is natural Some users said they too would love to have such a teacher in class, with some wondering why this never happened at their school.

And if he decided to teach the language through Rockstar Games tasks, One Redditor explained Instead, he had a history teacher who was a fan of Skyrim And which, through restrictions, puts Bethesda’s title into question.