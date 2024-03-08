Achievement signed by two new Pentacles, Xicor and Deadly on the Div.2 side

On March 5, the second day of the eighth and final week of the regular season, Division 2 of the LFL experienced several highlights. Notably, two new Pentakills were recorded: Xicor, Lille Esport’s boatliner, and Deadly, Ici Japon Corp’s boatliner, each achieved the feat during the day.

An electrifying appearance in LFL Division 2

March 5 marked a memorable day for Division 2 of the French League of Legends (LFL), enriching the end of the regular season with moments of rare intensity. As the eighth and final week of the competition got into full swing, a week marked by a superweek with three days of competition, fans and spectators witnessed extraordinary performances, including two new and notable pentacles that rocked the house. Summoner’s Rift.

At the center of this relatively epic day, Lilly Esport’s boatliner, Zicor, shone brightly. At the helm of Jinx, a champion renowned for its potential thanks to enormous firepower, Xicor executed a stunning pentacle against Akroma once half an hour into the game had passed. This feat gave Lily Esport the momentum they needed to defeat an already poorly placed opponent, who fell behind by more than 6k gold and retreated into their base. Engaged in the race to finish in the top 6 with Esprit Shonen and MHSC Esport, synonymous with qualification for the playoffs, Lilli Esport, with two consecutive wins, is in a good position to achieve its objective at the start of the season.

Shortly after Xicor’s exploit, Ici Japon Corp’s boatliner Deadly. Esports has also etched its name in the history of the LFL. With Smolder, a champion whose reputation as a destroyer has been established for several weeks, Deadly orchestrated a Pentakill against Zerens in the 33rd minute of the game, once again showcasing the power of this champion in the late game. This performance, achieved in the middle of a midlane team fight, allowed IJC to take a decisive advantage and earn an additional win in this spring split regular season. Currently riding an impressive seven-game winning streak, Ici Japon Corp recently clinched its spot in the Division 2 playoffs, tying Joblife for second overall. With Izi Dream, currently the first, Ici Japon Corp. Esports is the favorite for the Spring Split champion title.

Join us at 6pm to follow the third and final day of this Superweek (Week 8). Izi Dream, Ici Japon Corp. Esport and Joblife have guaranteed their participation in the playoffs of this spring segment, while Project Conquerors and Klanik Esport, on the contrary, have unfortunately already been eliminated. The remaining three spots for the playoffs will be contested by Esprit Shonen, Lilly Esport, MHSC Esport, Zerens and Akroma.