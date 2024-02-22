Fortnite: Updates for LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival

Cedric



After finishing 2023 with a record 100 million active players enjoying all new games and experiences in the Fortnite ecosystem, updates are coming to Fortnite delivering new content and gameplay for LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival! This week’s updates are now available:

LEGO Fortnite : Nice catch – 22 February

Players can now build fishing rods to catch a variety of fish including green fish, silver thermal fish, cuddly jellyfish and more! The fish that players can catch depends on the biome and water, as well as the weather and time of day.

New Tools: Spyglass and Compass can now be configured to look ahead and add navigation to the HUD.

The LEGO Fortnite community has already created some amazing builds in the game, including a fully functional plane, a LEGO city, and a mega village!

Rocket Racing : Time Trial Mode and more – February 22

Time Trial is a brand new mode that invites players to try and set the best time! It is available for public and private matches, but player collisions are disabled.

Season Scoreboards and Friend Scoreboards now allow you to compare times with friends and drivers from around the world.

The Distro Car Chassis is now available as part of the Distro Car Pack in Rocket Racing and other Fortnite experiences! If you already have a distro in Rocket League, it will be waiting for you in your Fortnite locker thanks to its multigame property.

Fortnite Festival: Season 2: Showcase Your Talent with Lady Gaga – February 22