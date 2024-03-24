Release date pushed back due to development?

GTA 6 May Come Later Than Expected! The development of the game is not going according to plan, which may delay it further.

Fans are in for a big disappointment: Rockstar would have put its developers back to work ! Expected for the year 2025, the GTA 6 game could be significantly delayed… MCETV explains all about the issues that are disrupting the preparation.

Chaos on Rockstar

Because a few weeks ago, fans were hoping: That game comes earlier than expected. Many connoisseurs know that Rockstar has managed to reach a fairly satisfying end point. And The development of the game seems to be finally coming to an end.

Unless this information is quickly deleted… and vice versa, Many media outlets reported the battle on Rockstar. The video game publisher has in fact asked the developers of GTA 6 to return to the office to correct certain details of the video game.

According to Bloomberg Then overwhelming evidence result, The developers did not expect this. They certainly explain the situation on condition of anonymity… but the situation seems tense. Management and developers seem to be at odds.

From the start of the teaser, Rockstar has assumed that, You have to aim for perfection… except the developers are starting to get annoyed. According to some media reports, Fatigue begins to overtake them. Which threatens the release of GTA 6. At least for 2025.

Indeed, everyone hoped that development had come to an end. But Rockstar expects better… and developers are worried. Behind-the-scenes tension can lead a publisher to this Push them to mental and physical overworkIn a terrible environment.

GTA 6 May Be Pushed Back To 2026 Due To Reported Production Cuts via Kotaku pic.twitter.com/1Rfji9etOm — Dexerto (@dexerto) March 22, 2024

No GTA6 before 2026?

Kotaku This adds its grain of salt to the story. The media, which always has reliable inside sources, reports some panic on Rockstar. Because if the company promised the game for 2025 from the trailer, She starts making predictions “Contingency Plans”.

Indeed, if the publisher has not announced a particular month, It is hoping to release GTA 6 early this year. But the more the development of the game seems to be winding down… the more the release date gets pushed back. So the start of the year seems out of the question for the future release of the game.

For those who were hoping to play just after Christmas, hope seems to be in vain. Unless we’re talking post-Christmas 2025. Because the most objective prediction on Rockstar Video game release for Fall 2025. So we have to wait for another year and a half…

And maybe more. Because between “Contingency Plans”, There is also “Emergency Plans”. Contingency plans that allow us to imagine the release of GTA 6… for 2026. While fans once hoped for 2023, the wait seems longer than ever.

Especially since video game trailers helped build excitement and hope. This aggregate information is not reassuring, and one imagines New postponement of arrival of title.

When, how and why? Answers should be pure. Fans also hope to know everything Another long fabulous trailer But not published yet!

