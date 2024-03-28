ATP > Djokovic may have decided to sack Ivanisevic after huge argument at Indian Wells

If Novak Djokovic’s start to the 2024 season is certainly not the best of his career (semi-finalist at the Australian Open and defeated on 3E round at the Masters 1000 at Indian Wells), his decision to part ways with his coach Goran Ivanisevic from 2019 after a remarkable year in 2023 is of some concern.

And according to commentator Craig Shapiro, whose podcast is well-known in the world of tennis and who also works for ESPN, the reason for this sudden dismissal may have been a big argument during training in California where Goran allegedly criticized Novak for his lack. investment

“I was told that after a big argument over Novak’s efforts in training at Indian Wells, everything officially broke down”According to “inside sources”, Djokovic “Unhappy with his team and was going to make some changes”.

Everything officially fell apart after a big argument over Novak’s efforts in practice at Indian Wells. https://t.co/4aZoyNeEhE — Craig Shapiro (@Cshaptennispod) March 27, 2024

If this information is apparently to be taken conditionally, it can in any case explain this sudden and totally unexpected decision.