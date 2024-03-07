Plenty of velodrome bronka for Marcelino’s return

Returning to the velodrome after leaving Olympique de Marseille earlier in the season, Marcelino was booed and booed during the team composition announcement on Thursday ahead of the Europa League round of 16 match against Villarreal.

A salty return. Marcelino, the short-lived coach of Olympique de Marseille earlier in the season and now coach of Villarreal, was booed and booed by Marseille supporters as he announced the team composition during this Thursday’s Europa League round of 16 first leg. two clubs.

The reunion was expected to be chaotic and there was no shortage of it. If one corner of the Vélodrome stadium is closed due to the sanctions imposed by UEFA, Marseille supporters did not forget to whistle OM who wanted to leave at the start of the season.

Good relationship with former employees

Even the pre-match was punctuated by this strange climate, with Marcelino smiling as he got off the Villarreal bus as he arrived. Several players, including Capu, went to watch the pitch again under the whistle of the velodrome. Even if he did not go on the pitch and preferred to stay in the locker room, the first chants were heard against Marcelino. He was greeted warmly by some club employees who came to meet him near the visitors’ locker room or staff members he worked with, such as John Pascua, the goalkeeping coach.

Appointed coach of Olympique de Marseille on June 23, 2023, Marcelino decided to resign on September 20, 2023, after less than 3 months on the OM bench.

Sharp remarks against OM on his departure

Confiding in an interview for the newspaper L’Équipe some time later, he did not spare the Marseille club: “My very short experience makes me think that this is a club where it is absolutely impossible to create a project. Because ‘a club so Can’t be big. Manipulated by a few.’

He also felt that OM was “regressing” due to his “fanatic supporters”, before defending his career: “I was a coach for twenty years and in the last season I won two titles (Cup d’Ivoire). In 2019 Valencia and the Spanish Super Cup in 2021 with Athletic Club in Spain), and not in a big club. OM, during this time, won zero titles. I think I had the experience and ability to lead OM.”

Those words were not forgotten by OM supporters who welcomed the man appointed as head of the Yellow Submarine in November 2023 under a large bronka.