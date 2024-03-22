Bleuets overturned Ivory Coast, Barcola affected

With a double from Désiré Doué, Thierry Henry’s French U23 side won against the Ivorian selection in a friendly in Chatereaux this Friday.

Amazing! Four months before the Paris Olympics (July 26-August 11) and for their first outing of the year, Thierry Henry’s Blues beat Ivory Coast (3-2) in a friendly at the Stade Gaston-Petit in Chateauroux this Friday. Renais Desier Du scored twice (38th, 84th) while Wilson Audobert (72nd) equalized 2-2. Abdoulaye Traore and Lorient sensation Mohamed Bamba scored twice in two minutes after returning from the locker room to give the visitors the reins in a match with twists and turns (47th, 49th).

Note the injury exit of Parisian winger Bradley Barcola, who suffered an apparent thigh injury in the first period. A huge blow for Luis Enrique ahead of crucial matches against OM in the league, Rennes in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France or Barca in the quarter-finals of the C1?

France ahead at the break…

It took a while for the Blues to get into this match. Despite being out of place defensively, Thierry Henry’s men were often outpaced by the Ivorians’ deep calls. Incapacitated, Lorient’s Mohamed Bamba rattled the entire Blues back line, who could thank Lucas Chevalier. If his defenders took time to concentrate, the Lille goalkeeper was fully on his game from the start and repelled all opposition efforts in this first act. Up front, Eli Wahi and Bradley Barcola struggled to get behind or even find the defense to use their speed and dribbling. But in high-pressure situations, he was able to recover the ball high enough and project himself quickly.

Desiree Du beat the goalkeeper in the penalty area to get the ball and put the French in the lead just before the break (1-0, 37E). After a couple of saves from Lucas Chevalier, the Blues held the lead when they returned to the locker room.

…and fast back after a restart

But from the start, the young French were taken cold by the Ivorians who remained very aggressive. At kick-off, Abdoulaye Traore equalized with two choices (1-1, 46E). Barely 90 seconds later, it was this winter’s sensation in Ligue 1, Mohamed Bamba, who capitalized on a ball that the Blues let escape into their area to trick Lucas Chevalier at point blank range (1-2, 49).E).

Stung, Thierry Henry’s men tried to set the pace but were left exposed on the counter-attack. Ryan Cherky did well for the France team, coming on after the hour mark. His ability to physically resist the elephants’ pressure at every ball release helped streamline the French game. He was also the one who launched Wilson Odobert perfectly, himself replacing Barcola for the equalizer in the first period (2-2, 72E). Emboldened, the Blueettes continued to grow. After an excellent dove to take the ball, Doo scored his double (3-2, 84th). More energetic in defence, France won at the end of a match (3-2 final score) during which its shortcomings were exposed.

The Blueettes are back at it again on Monday against the United States in Sochaux. A special poster knowing that the two teams will meet in Marseille on July 24 during the Olympics in a group that will also include Guinea or the 4th team in the U23 Asian Cup and New Zealand.