Replay. Lauren Stephens wins stage 3 of Tour de Normandy, Victor Berto second overall

The third stage was open for all to see, with the American writing his story by winning at Martinwast when a breakaway started 39km from the finish. Victoire Berteau and Gladys Verhulst-wild finished 2nd and 3rd on this Dantesque day.

An American wins in the English Channel. Veteran Lauren Stephens was the most daring on Saturday 16 March. With Alessia Vigilia (FDJ-SUEZ), they made a breakaway 39 km from the finish. The peloton never saw the Siniska cyclist again, let alone for 30 km.

The 2021 United States road champion was not well received by either the rain or the endless gusts. Also in good conditionThat failed to worry the 2023 French road champion, Victoire Berto (Kofidis). “JI saw it before turning left, I said to myself “Now, I can go back!”says the northerner. But no, it’s not just against anyone. She has a great track record. “

With her competitor leaving 40 meters behind her, Lauren Stephens signaled victory as did Tadez Pogakar. Comparison he likes: “He inspired me to watch him back in the day on the Strade Bianche. I wanted to do the same!”

Disappointed by coming in 7 seconds behind, the Frenchwoman nevertheless slipped from seventh to second in the general classification. “I came close, but you mustn’t think I won, Infuriates the 23-year-old sprinter. Up front it’s Van Dijk and behind him is Regen Marcus. They are great champions.”

Her compatriot, Gladys Verhulst-Wild completed the podium. A nice revenge for Normandy who were disappointed to finish fifth on Friday, at home to Seine-Maritime.

4.8 km: Lorraine Stephens towards the final climb

Will the 37-year-old American finish alone? For now, only Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) can steal the victory, just 10 seconds away. The peloton is 30 seconds behind and at the front are Regen Marcus (Team Wisma) and Alain van Dijk (Liddle-Trak).

16 km: Arrival at Martinvast and Team Wisma’s attack

Lauren Stephens (Ciniska Cycling) is still in front and goes first under the finish arch. Climber begins the first lap of the loop, Team Wisma hot on his heels. The team, made up of six Dutch women, clearly shows its ambitions, which is to move up in the general rankings.

25 km: Gladys Verhulst-Wilde tries to attack

It’s increasingly difficult for Alessia Vigilia (FDJ-SUEZ) in Lauren Stephens’ cycle, a pure climber. Used to train and tackle hills in American Spain. She widens the gap with the peloton and gains three bonus seconds.

The peloton splits behind, Gladys Verhulst-attempting to attack the wild climb, Alain van Dyk following closely. Everything is still possible.

29 km: Lauren Stephens sets the pace

Siniska Cycling’s resident leads the dance in the bump, Alessia Vigilia (FDJ-SUEZ) close behind (2.2km at 4.4%).

31 km: Two daredevils hold on

Alessia Vigilia (FDJ-SUEZ) and Lauren Stephens (Siniska Cycling) take the turn and maintain a gap with the peloton. This varies between 55 seconds and 1 minute.

39 km: 28 seconds ahead

Two competitors, Alessia Vigilia (FDJ-SUEZ) and Lauren Stephens (Siniska Cycling) make a fresh breakaway and distance themselves from the peloton. They took a 28 second lead and continued to push in the light rain.

43km: Mawa Squibbon doesn’t give up her polka dot jersey

Brickbark Bump, Polka Dot Jersey, After passing Mawa Squibbon, the new classification is going strong.

Ranking of the best climbers:

Maëva Squiban (Arkea B&B Hotels): 4 points Alessia Vigilia (FDJ-SUEZ): 3 pts Scarlett Soren (Walkervessels Women’s Pro Cycling): 2 pts Marion Bunel (Saint-Michel – Mavic – Ober93): 1 pt

45 km: The peloton breaks up

Brickbark Bump (1.5 km at 3.8%) seems endless to runners. As expected, the peloton split on this difficult part of the route.

57 km: Regen 13 seconds behind Marcus van Dijk

Regen Marcus (Team Wisma) is in great shape! The Dutchwoman won the second bonus sprint and came within 13 seconds of the yellow jersey, Elaine van Dijk (Liddle-Track). French woman, Victoire Berto (Kofidis) finished third and received a second place bonus.

Fearville Les Mines Sprint Rankings:

Regen Marcus (Team Wisma): 4 points and 3 bonus seconds Eva van Aag (Team Wisma): 3 points and 2″ Vijay Berto (Kofidis): 2 points and 1″

60 km: The peloton approaches the brickback bump

At the 75th km mark the peloton regrouped after 18 runners broke away. Runners are now approaching the second difficulty of the day: the Brickbark Bump (1.5km at 3.8%).

85 km: First breakaway of the day

DNA Pro Cycling managed to place one of its riders in the breakaway between Lasse and La-Haye-du-Puits. American, Meghan Eisler was brave by starting from the front. When she was caught by the rest of the peloton, she left with Tamara Szalinska (MAT Aytom Developer).

Two reckless riders led for 15 seconds before being caught.

84 km: Regen Marcus wins the first sprint

Van Dijk’s rivals must attack now or never, and Regen Markus understands this well. Dutchwoman wins lace sprint.

Bonus Sprint Ranking:

Regen Marcus (Team Wisma): 4 points and 3 bonus seconds Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit): 3 points and 2″ Thalita De Jong (Lotto Destiny): 2 points and 1″ Eva van Agt (Team Wisma): 1 pt

105 km: DNA Pro Cycling won the sprint

27-year-old Canadian, Sara Poidevin, won the France Blue Sprint in Coutances.

119 km: Update on the best climber

Anne Nijneberg from Volkervessels won the best climber title at Montpynchon. Maëva Squiban (Arkea B&B Hôtels), who took the polka dot jersey the day before, finished second.

Ranking of the best climbers:

Annie Nijneberg (Walkervessels Women’s Pro Cycling Team): 4 points Maëva Squiban (Arkea B&B Hotels): 3 pts Gladys Verhulst-Wild (FDJ-SUEZ): 2 pts Lor de Schaper (Ag Insurance – Sodal NXTG): 1 pt

12:45 pm: Departure of 115 runners

The third stage from Coutons has just started under cloudy but dry skies. Ideal weather conditions for riding at the moment.

There are two non-runners this afternoon, starting with the leader of the UAE development team: Italian Federica Piergiovanni. Injured knee yesterday, she got stitches but was unable to start. UNO-X Mobility loses the first rider, Norwegian vice-champion on the road (2017) and time trial (2019 and 2022), Katrin Allerud.

12:00 pm: “A tough and winding race”

While waiting for the start, Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit) gave his impression of France 3 Normandy on the third stage: “I think it’s going to be a very tough, winding race and that group will shrink quickly.”

The 2023 winner adds that we will have to see how the race goes and potentially “Modify strategy in the face of what’s going to happen.” The day before, his team perfectly lined up the shot and won the stage thanks to the Spaniard, Sandra Alonso.

Follow all the news of the Tour de Normandy with France 3 Normandy on the Internet and television news ICI 12-13 (from 12:24 pm) and ICI 19/20 (from 7:15 pm).