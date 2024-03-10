Lou Jeanmonot wins soldier hollow chase, Ingrid Tendrevold limits damage

Almost perfect in the shooting range, French biathlete Lou Jeanmont won the pursuit in Soldier Hollow (Utah) in the United States on Sunday, March 10, her third World Cup victory, in the season finale. Jeanmonot, who started third – her sprint ranking on Friday – won the sprint ahead of Italian Lisa Vittozzi, finishing 19 out of 20 in the shootout.

The Dubist biathlete (25 years old), who consolidated his fifth place in the general classification, took the first two individual victories of his career during the opening stage in Ostersund earlier in the winter.

Seventh at the start of the race, Julia Simon finished third, 1′ 1”, with two missed targets. General classification leader Ingrid Tendrevold and Justine Bresaz-Bouchet, who had been runners-up before the race, finished 11th respectively.E and 7E Locations (six faults each) after experiencing the ordeal at the shooting range.

The Norwegian, however, maintains a comfortable cushion of points in the rankings – 73 over Vitozzi, 83 over Bressaz-Buchette and 106 over Simon (a win worth 90 points) – ahead of the ninth and final round of the World Cup in Canmore, Canada, where the last three individual events of the winter will be contested. Will be: Sprint, Pursuit and Mass Start.

Les Bleus du biathlon has ten individual victories this season, not counting the three world titles he won in February in Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic. The men achieved their first success of the winter on Saturday, thanks to Eric Parrott in the sprint.

