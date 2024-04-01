A section of highway in California collapsed into the ocean

(CNN) — A piece of road off the coast of Big Sur, California collapsed into the ocean over the weekend, when officials called a “slide” of rock to give way.

All state parks in Big Sur, on California’s Central Coast, are closed after an incident on Highway 1 caused road closures over the weekend.

A portion of Highway 1 remains closed until 5:00 PM local time on Sunday. Transit California DeptAnd essential passengers from this area will be taken from this area in convoy.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, the fleet will be available for “the next few days” as crews work to fix and stabilize the road.

NWS San Francisco Bay Area says the highway landslide happened around 4pm local time on Saturday.

Parks closed include Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, Andrew Molera State Park, Limekiln State Park, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Point Sur State Historic Park, according to a statement from California State Parks.

Those with camping reservations in these parks will get a refund.

–CNN’s Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.