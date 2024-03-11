Social Security: Payouts for Beneficiaries and Retirees for Wednesday, March 13 | | Mix

Taking a pension in the United States undoubtedly provides peace of mind, but to do so you must have contributed to Social Security during your working life and Followed certain rules, as the annual number of credits. If you have achieved it and you are one of the 66 million pensioners Social Security Administration (SSA), in this note I detail which group should receive the payment on Wednesday, March 13, which could reach $4,873.

A retirement pension, as I mentioned, provides peace of mind, but it replaces only part of the income when a person reduces his hours or stops working altogether.

The good thing is that the pension comes with it 3.2% increase due to COLATo combat inflation and guarantee the purchasing power of social security benefits.

United States Social Security pays pensions to its retirees every month (Photo: Paxels)

Who owes Social Security on March 13, 2024?

According to the Social Security Administration schedule, the March 13 payment, which is the second Wednesday of the month, corresponds to those who retired after May 1997 and, in addition, to those born between the 1st and 10th of any month. They should also be credited to survivors and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries.

March 13: Second Wednesday of every month corresponding to payments to retirees after May 1997 and Born between 1st and 10th of any month .

Note: The same date of payment to retirees also applies to beneficiaries of Survivors and Disability Insurance (SSDI).

View SSA payment dates for the month of March (Photo: SSA)

How much is the payout to retire on March 13, 2024?

This Social Security Administration Explains that the value of deposits or checks varies significantly, as it is directly related to retirement age and contributions made during one’s working career. Below, find the amounts for March 2024 by retirement time:

The average payment for a retiree is US$1,907.

Early retirees at age 62 receive a maximum of US$2,710 per month.

For those who retire at age 67, the monthly payment can be up to US$3,822.

Those who delay their retirement till age 70 can get it Maximum monthly payment up to US$4,873.

How much can you get from SSDI on March 13?

Payments for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries are based on their average lifetime earnings covered by Social Security. According to the SSA, the amounts for March 13, 2024 are:

Average check: US$1,550

US$1,550 Maximum amount: US$3,822

US$3,822 People with blindness : US$2,590

: US$2,590 Payment to those who are on trial work period: US$1,110.

More information about Social Security

Requirements to Access Social Security

Be a US citizen or legal permanent resident.

Have a valid social security number.

Meet the age and/or disability requirements of the program you wish to access.

How do I know if a Social Security payment applies to me?

All information regarding Social Security and check payment can be found on the government entity’s website, which you can access in Spanish.

Cola in the last 10 years:

2014: 1.7%

2015: 0.0%

2016: 0.3%

2017: 2.0%

2018: 2.8%

2019: 1.6%

2020: 1.3%

2021: 5.9%

2022: 8.7%

2023: 3.2%.

How is the queue calculated?

The adjustment is established by calculating the average inflation during the third quarter of the current year (July, August and September) compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The increase in COLA will depend on the percentage difference between the two. The Social Security Administration (SSA) will implement the adjustment beginning in December 2023.

What is the SSI payment schedule in 2024?

January: Friday, December 29, 2023

February: 1st Thursday of the month

Kuch: Friday is the 1st of the month

April: 1st Monday of the month

May: 1st Wednesday of the month

June: Friday 31 May

July: 1st Monday of the month

August: 1st Thursday of the month

September: Friday 30 August

October: 1st Tuesday of the month

November: Friday is the 1st of the month

December: Friday, November 29