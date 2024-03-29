More than 60 Cuban migrants were deported from the US

More than 60 Cuban migrants were deported this March 28, from the United States (USA) to Cuba, by air, in a new deportation flight. Most of these indigenous people entered the northern region through the southern border.

According to official sources, from the Cuban Ministry of the Interior (MININT), a flight from the United States returned to Cuba this Thursday 61 people, including 52 men, seven women and two minors.

Six of these people left the country illegally by sea, while the rest did so legally and then joined irregular routes to reach the US border.

One of the returnees was arrested while on the run from prison, where he was serving a sentence for human trafficking.

So far this year, 340 people have been returned to Cuba in 26 return operations from different countries in the region, such as the United States, Mexico or the Bahamas. This indicates that the wave of Cuban migration to the northern country does not stop and that every month thousands of people try to arrive there by sea or by way of Nicaragua.

Cubans deported from the US

The year 2023 ends with the migration crisis worsening in Cuba and Latin America. In the case of Cuba, 5,253 people were deported to the island through operations conducted by various countries.

Official data from the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) shows that deportations took place from countries in the region such as the United States, Mexico and the Bahamas.

The reasons for migration are complex and varied, but the main reasons are the search for better economic opportunities, escape from poverty and violence, and political persecution.

In addition, deportation has a significant impact on families and communities, as deportees are often the main economic providers for their families.