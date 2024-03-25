The Arcadia Foundation reports to the New York State Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI the illegal activities of the Venezuelan Lionel Moreno aka “Leito Official”.

The Arcadia Foundation, in its continued fight for justice and respect for fundamental rights, recently filed a complaint against Venezuelan national Leonel Moreno, aka “Leito Oficial”, for his involvement in activities that violate both New York State laws. and US federal regulations. The charges, directed at both the New York Attorney General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), highlight Moreno’s use of social media to promote illegal property invasions and participate in fraud schemes. fraud, among other violations.

lapatilla.com

Lionel Moreno, popularly known as “Leito Official” on social networks, through these platforms and without any shame, has openly spread his plans to occupy properties illegally and engage in fraudulent practices such as “clothes“These acts, which violate state and federal laws, potentially incite violence and disorder, highlighting a deeper and more dire challenge.

The core of the Arcadia Foundation’s concern, expressed by its Executive Vice President and Co-Founder, Professor Robert Carmona-Borjas, is how these behaviors distort the public perception of Venezuelans abroad. At a time when Venezuelan migration has spread globally, the morally irresponsible actions of individuals like Lito Oficial and certain “yimderoofficials,” who turn acts of begging and robbery into cults, may unfairly tarnish the hard-line reputation. Working and honest Venezuelans who strive every day to integrate respectfully into the communities that welcome them.

Professor Carmona-Borjas highlights the importance of distancing the actions of the few from the integrity of the many, arguing that the behavior of Lionel Moreno (aka Leito Oficial) is not only a legal challenge but also a loss to the Venezuelan collective who wants it. To rebuild his life abroad with dignity and honor. This distinction is important to protect Venezuelans abroad from stigma and xenophobia so that their positive contributions to host societies are recognized and valued.

Faced with this reality, the Arcadia Foundation asked both the New York Attorney General and the FBI to conduct a thorough investigation that would consider not only the legal violations, but also the serious social implications of this man’s actions.

The Arcadia Foundation’s commitment to the rights and dignity of the Venezuelan community is clear, and its call to action seeks not only legal justice, but also reparations for the social harm these activities have caused to the Venezuelan people.