Latinos who live in the United States for free, while living in shelters, reappear on video – People – Culture

A man has drawn many comments for his video on the social network TikTok, in which he assures that he “lives for free”, without paying rent or working.. Facing a wave of comments, he defended himself against those who called him a “bad Venezuelan”.

“It’s been a free year in New York City. As Venezuelans, we’re very happy and grateful for all the support they’ve given us, we’re extremely grateful,” he said in one of his audiovisuals.

The young man, who calls himself Yimder, celebrated that he had a “red card”, a support of 1,000 dollars (about four million Colombian pesos) a month from the US authorities.

A young man in America claims that he has been living without paying for a year.

“It’s not our fault that you have to arrive in another country and immediately start with your responsibilities of paying rent, working and earning a lot of money,” he said.

‘Who created the idea that you have to work to be a good Venezuelan?’

The young man countered the “messages of jealousy” he received and insisted he receive support for emigrating to Venezuela: “I know they feel depressed and would also like to help.”

For him, “being a good Venezuelan” is not about paying rent, food, etc.: “To be a good Venezuelan you have to work?”.

“Just because I’m in a shelter and the government is giving me things doesn’t mean I’m a bad Venezuelan, a parasite or lazy. (…) I’ll receive help as long as I can. When it’s over , I’ll see what I can do.”, he concluded.

The man was notified of his departure from the shelter in October 2023; However, it did not materialize, so it remained there.

Venezuelan migrants in the United States may have access to temporary protected status until September 2025This was decided by the administration of President Joe Biden. This program allows them to avoid deportation while they resolve their immigration situation. It also gives them the possibility to live and work legally in the country.

According to United States estimates, there are more than 472,000 Venezuelan citizens who may be eligible for temporary protected status.

