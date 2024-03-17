A Florida man had “normal” back pain, but found out it was life or death

For many, the demands of today’s lifestyle mean working long hours and experiencing physical consequences such as sore muscles. That’s what he thought was happening to a 25-year-old man in Florida who, after starting his business, initially had back pain related to the pace he was driving every day. Little did he know that, after several visits to the doctor, he would discover the correct diagnosis and it would be devastating.

Jess, who asked not to reveal her last name to protect her privacy, gave an interview to the Good Morning America program, explaining everything she went through to get the correct diagnosis. The Florida resident started showing symptoms of fatigue, which did not attract much attention as he considered himself a workaholic and had also founded his own marketing company in the health sector.

Despite his busy work schedule, he shared that he never had any serious health problems and tried to exercise, such as going for a run or playing golf. “I’ve been a very healthy person my whole life,” she said, adding that she comes from a very fitness-oriented family.

But when the young man was in New York City on a business trip, he began to notice something strange. He usually went for a run in Central Park, but on one occasion he felt that he lacked energy and, despite stopping, he could not catch his breath: “My heart was beating very fast. “It felt like it was coming out of my chest.” Then she had severe pain in her upper back.

After going to several doctors, a Florida man learned he had cancer

When the pain in his back became unbearable, Jess decided to go to the emergency room, where he was basically treated with muscle relaxants and steroids, which didn’t work.

On his next visit to the doctor, he was prescribed medication for what he thought was a cure and he also had no positive response. At a subsequent consultation, he consulted a specialist in sports injuries. Nothing was working and the man had already lost nine kilos and continued to experience pain and night sweats.

It wasn’t until additional tests were performed that specialists discovered a lump in his chest, which was equivalent to the size of a softball. Thus, after visiting an oncologist, he was finally diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer in which malignant cells form in the lymphatic system.

