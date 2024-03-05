15 Best Bad Bunny Songs You Have To Blast RN

Fraser Harrison

Bad Bunny may only be 29 years old, but my god has the guy racked up a long list of hits. Indeed, he does not miss! And you know what that means for all our fans: plenty of genre-defining, award-winning songs to stack our playlists.

The Puerto Rican singer, rapper and actor (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, BTW) has five studio albums under his belt and has collaborated with the likes of Cardi B and Drake. And he’s broken some serious records along the way, like becoming Spotify’s first non-English artist of the year. From feel-good, self-love songs to club hits that will get you pumped up, Bad Bunny has a track for every occasion, so here are 15 of their best songs.

“Yo Pereo Sola”

The title of this song may translate to “I twerk alone,” but I can assure you that this reggaeton track will make you want to grab your friends and hit the dance floor at the club.

“La Romana,” ft. Al Alpha

Bringing together the sounds of Bad Bunny with Dominican artist El Alfa, it’s a beautiful Caribbean blend that you can’t beat. not Put on repeat.

“Saphera,” ft. Joel and Randy and Ngo Flo

The song already has an old school vibe, and then it hits you with a sample of Missy Elliott’s “Get Your Freak On” and it takes things to a whole new (more surprising) level.

“El Apagon”

Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican pride is in full force in this hit, creating a new anthem that not only highlights the island but also communicates the lightness that’s happening.

“Solo of Mi”

A little more subdued than the usual Bad Bunny bop (well, until the beat goes off towards the end), the song touches on some heavy topics like gender-based violence.

“Caro”

In his earlier days, Bad Bunny was known for his painted nails and out-there, fashion-forward clothing choices, and this song is a response to all those who may have raised their eyebrows.

“difficult”

Yes, this song will make you want to jump out of your seat, but the lyrics about an independent woman who doesn’t want to be in a relationship anyway make it even more fun.

“Estamos Bien”

Bad Bunny is living his best life, and he tells us through this song how he’s doing well, to experience the life he’s only dreamed of (bling out, private jets, some money in the bank account). .

“Kalaita”

This song might be on the cooler side of things, and that might be appropriate since it’s about a girl who’s a bit quiet. But as you start to find out in the song, she’s also a bit of a badass.

“P FKN R,” ft. Kendo Kaponi and Arcangel

Another national anthem for Puerto Rico (which features two of Bad Bunny’s fellow islanders), this is the one from which Bad Bunny named his two-day festival in San Juan.

“Robbery,” ft. Zay Cortez

The lead single from Bad Bunny’s third album, the song was their first to reach the top ten. Billboard Number one on the Hot 100 and Hot Latin Songs charts.

“Chambia”

If you need something to keep you motivated, this is a good song. The chorus repeats “chambia, jala”, which means keep on hustling.

“Maladita Pobreza”

The song takes a slight turn to a more rock-like feel, and, yes, is still awesome. Part of that is because the lyrics are so relatable, about wanting to buy all the nice things you see but not being able to afford.

“Booker T”

In case you didn’t know, Bad Bunny is also a pro wrestler and the song is named after WWE Champion Booker T. In it, Bad Bunny highlights all the successes he’s had so far, calling himself a champion like King and Booker. T.

“Amorphoda”

This emotional piano track has Bad Bunny really getting into his feelings after a breakup, questioning whether love really exists.

