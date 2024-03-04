Britney Spears: Jack Black Covers “Baby One More Time”!

True to his word, Jack Black gave us a memorable version of Britney Spears’ hit “Baby One More Time”!

This is undoubtedly one of the most unlikely covers of recent times. Jack Black just reinterpreted Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” and he’s praying the star likes his version. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Britney Spears: An Artist in the Spotlight

Ever since her parenting came to an end, all eyes have been on singer Britney Spears. It must be said that she has Finally got his “freedom”, And that she could express herself about the hell she had been through for so many years. A real relief for his fans!

In recent days, we have also investigated These mistakes she admits to have made Because of his fame. Yes, it is definitely shocking to experience such success at such a young age!

Moreover, she recently released A huge bomb on actor Ben Affleck. No one expected that!

But at the same time, Britney Spears also manages her love life as she sees fit. It doesn’t have preferences though Not always unanimous.

We’ve also seen this in recent weeks, with her new relationship causing scandal. And for good reason: her A dark side that worries those close to you.

Regardless, Britney Spears was fast Remove doubts about your love life By silencing the rumours. Well done!

But then, what is this famous Jack Black cover that turned the internet upside down in a matter of hours and which started all over again? Famous Song “Baby One More Time” By Britney Spears? MCE TV tells you more!

Jack Black and his amazing cover of “Baby One More Time”.

Clearly, singer Jack Black never ceases to amaze us. And for good reason: then His smash hit “Peach” For the Super Mario Bros. movie, he’s back Great cover of “Baby One More Time”. A nice nod to Britney Spears, one of the artists she admires the most!

And at least we can say that this cover with more “rock” sounds than the original actually created Consensus on social networks. The singer’s fans are already crazy about her!

To see this, just take a look at the comments on Instagram. “I’m Asking for the Complete Album by Tenacious B (Jack Black, Editor’s Note) with Britney Spears Covers”, “I will tell my kids that This is the original version », Can we read between the messages of internet users?

Either way, the singer is keeping his fingers crossed Britney Spears listens to her covers and return it. “Britney, if you’re watching, I love you. I love the song.”, he addressed it. Let’s hope for her that this comes to fruition!

Meanwhile, Jack Black still does Promotion of the film Kung Fu Panda 4. which dubs the main character Po Ping. As you may have understood, projects follow one another to the delight of his fans!