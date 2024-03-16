Isabelle Huppert, Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek… Stars shower the Balenciaga fashion show

The First row The Parisian brand was packed nicely this Sunday March 3 for the presentation of its collection at Les Invalides, during Paris Fashion Week.

What could Serena Williams, Isabelle Huppert and rapper Damso bring together but Fashion Week? An audience of stars from all walks of life attended the Balenciaga Fall/Winter fashion show, presented at Les Invalides this Sunday, March 3. Dressed in (almost) all black, they were able to admire Demna Gvasalia’s latest collection.

Also readDamna electrifies Paris with a radically creative Balenciaga show

“For me it’s always Balenciaga”

At the Balenciaga show, she was the queen. While in Paris for Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian attended a remarkable fashion show and shared it with all of her 364 million followers. For years, the star has been wearing Balenciaga outfits. On the red carpet, as in her everyday life, a little unusual, the star brand of music sounds. She was logically looking forward to the Balenciaga fashion show, where she appeared in a black lace dress with an open back, a short train and a large visible Balenciaga label. The Instagram star revealed her whole day through the story, from breakfast in her room at the Ritz to opening an eBay package containing her invitation to a fashion show, quirky but official. Throughout the show, she posted her favorite outfits, sometimes saying “Wow” or “Visuals!” with. Reposting a video of her arrival at the show, she confirmed in the caption: “For me it’s always Balenciaga.”

Kim Kardashian Instagram Story. (in Paris, March 3, 2024).

Screenshot @kimkardashian



A parade of stars

There is no shortage of Balenciaga lovers. Tennis champion Serena Williams, a new mother, appeared in a strapless black dress under a blue faux fur coat. American model Ashley Graham and actor Cole Sprouse wore oversized outfits. But the French were not excluded! Isabelle Huppert, Teddy Riner, Damso, Salma Hayek François-Henri Pinault… At Paris Fashion Week, they don’t give up and defend themselves First row.